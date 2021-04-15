Breitbart:

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) took to social media Wednesday and announced, “Supreme Court expansion is infrastructure,” shortly after news emerged Democrats intend to roll out a court-packing bill this week to increase justices from nine to 13.

Such an untraditional sentiment was shared by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who also claimed paid leave, child care, and caregiving are “infrastructure” related items to include in future infrastructure legislation.

Unsurprisingly, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on April 13 said the Democrats’ attempt to spin unrelated infrastructure items into an infrastructure bill was a tactic to change the English language.

“Instead of coming up with a better bill, Democrats have decided it’s the English language that needs to change. They are embarking on an Orwellian campaign to convince everybody that any government policy whatsoever can be labeled infrastructure,” McConnell said.

Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak reported Wednesday night, “Congressional Democrats plan to unveil legislation expanding the size of the Supreme Court on Thursday, according to three congressional sources familiar with the closely held measure.”



More at Breitbart