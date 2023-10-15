Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman: U.S. Should ‘Welcome’ Palestinian Refugees

Democrat New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman has called on the United States to “welcome” Palestinian refugees as experts predict that one million people fleeing the Gaza Strip will need new homes.

“Fifty percent of the population in Gaza are children,” the congressman told the New York Post on Saturday. “The international community as well as the United States should be prepared to welcome refugees from Palestine while being very careful to vet and not allow members of Hamas.”

His call for the United States to take in Palestinians came after Israel gave residents of northern Gaza a 24-hour warning to evacuate to the southern portion of the strip. Over 400,000 Gazans have fled their homes as of Saturday morning, the Times of Israel reported.

Egypt has closed its border with Gaza and is unwilling to receive Palestinian refugees.

