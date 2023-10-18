Democrat Rashida Tlaib Accuses Israel of Bombing Gaza Hospital

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) hastened to social media in the hours after a deadly explosion wracked a Gaza Strip hospital on Tuesday, pointing her finger at Israel as the perpetrator.

Without pausing to check and confirm sources as the original reports first came in, she said on X – formerly Twitter – that “Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that.”

She went on to say President Joe Biden must also share some blame, “Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me. We will remember where you stood.”

She cited this “influencer” as evidence for her allegation.

Despite other rash claims from the left, the official U.S. position as outlined by President Joe Biden who is now in Tel Aviv meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, Islamic Jihad terrorists and their backers were responsible for the catastrophe.

Biden made clear the attack appeared to have been carried out “by the other team” and not the Israeli military.

He added the Hamas terror group had only brought suffering to those living in Gaza, the West Bank and beyond.

READ MORE