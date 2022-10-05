Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has avoided playing up the Daily Beast’s report of an anonymous allegation of Senate candidate Herschel Walker paying for an abortion in 2009.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday evening, one day after the story broke, Warnock said he had not read the story and “I’ll let the pundits decide how they think it will impact the race.”

Warnock’s political calculation to sidestep the story could be for several reasons: First, the story may not be true. Second, the story could further energize Walker’s campaign by increasing contributions. Third, the story could reflect poorly on Warnock because of previous allegations against the senator.

Warnock has been accused of running over his ex-wife’s foot. In 2020, his ex-wife told police after the incident that Warnock was a “great actor.”

Warnock is additionally accused of failing to “reimburse” his ex-wife for childcare costs, leaving her “financially strapped,” according to a court filing.

Warnock has tried to sweep aside those allegations but after the Daily Beast’s story on Monday, additional questions resurfaced.

Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise meanwhile reportedly told staff the Daily Beast story had caused fundraising to surge, a terrible result for the Warnock campaign.

