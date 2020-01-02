BREITBART:

Thursday, during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-CT), the 2000 Democratic Party vice-presidential nominee, gave his thoughts on the crowded field for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination race.

Lieberman said, given the uncertainty headed into the Iowa caucuses, Democrats could be headed toward a brokered convention.

“It’s telling me it’s wide open, he said. “And it’s also telling me this could break. If somebody carries Iowa and New Hampshire, the same person, they could go on with that momentum. But right now, if you look state by state in the primaries that are coming up, different favorites in different states. Mayor Bloomberg doesn’t get into it until Super Tuesday.”