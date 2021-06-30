Breitbart:

A Democrat budget plan spends hundreds of millions of American taxpayer money on border security for a multitude of Middle Eastern countries while stripping all funds for construction of a border wall at the United States-Mexico border.

On Tuesday, the Democrat-controlled House Appropriations Committee released their Department of Defense funding bill that includes $870 million in taxpayer money for “border security” measures in foreign countries such as Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia,and Oman.

Of that funding, $150 million will go to Jordan to help “enhanced border security.” Likewise, the budget allocates $500 million to be used “to provide assistance to the government of Jordan to support the armed forces of Jordan and to enhance security along its borders.”

While the budget funds border security in the Middle East, an accompanying Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget released by House Democrats on Tuesday strips all funding for construction of a border wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Specifically, the DHS budget rescinds the previously appropriated $2.06 billion for border wall construction and provides no funding for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents. It also allows up to $100 million that was previously designated to build a border wall to instead go to the Department of Interior.

