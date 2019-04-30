BREITBART:

Two progressive District Attorneys in Massachusetts are suing the ICE enforcement agency to stop courthouse arrests and deportations of illegal migrants.

The lawsuit comes a week after federal officials indicted a progressive judge and a courtroom officer in Newton, Mass., for helping a twice departed suspected drug smuggler escape from deportation. The two Newton officials are facing huge fines and years in prison.

“This lawsuit seeks a declaration from the court that the written ICE directive, which authorized the arrest of people on civil charges using the courts of the Commonwealth, is unlawful,” said a statement from Marian Ryan, the District Attorney in the huge Middlesex county, northeast of Boston. She describes herself as “a proven progressive,” and she said:

[The lawsuit] also seeks a finding that the policy in place and being enforced by ICE violates both the constitutional rights of individuals to access the courts and the longstanding federal and Massachusetts common law privilege against such arrests.