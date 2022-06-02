Progressive Democrat Mondaire Jones (D-NY) said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday that Democrats would go to extraordinary lengths to pass major gun control.

Jones spoke before the Judiciary Committee as House Democrats continue to consider gun control legislation. During his impassioned speech, he said that Republicans cannot stop Democrats from passing said reform because Democrats would go to extreme lengths to pass gun control legislation. This includes breaking the legislative filibuster and packing the Supreme Court.

“Time after time, you have chosen your right to kill over our right to live,” the New York Democrat said, referring to Republicans. Jones declared during the hearing:

You will not stop us from advancing the Protecting Our Kids Act today. You will not stop us from passing it in the House next week. And you will not stop us there. If the filibuster obstructs us, we will abolish it. If the Supreme Court objects, we will expand it. And we will not rest until we have taken weapons of war out of circulation out of our communities.”

