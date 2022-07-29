Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), a proponent of sanctuary city policy, has activated the National Guard as she says the region is at an illegal immigration “tipping point” with about 4,000 border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Bowser announced that she had activated the D.C. National Guard to “help lead that effort” in dealing with waves of illegal immigration to the region where border crossers and illegal aliens are taking full advantage of President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release operation.

“We are very focused and we continue to be very focused on having the federal government do its part and take the lead in addressing what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis. … We’re going to continue to pursue federal involvement,” Bowser said.

“We need space and we need the federal government to be involved so I’ve asked for the deployment of the Guard as long as we need the Guard to deal with the humanitarian crisis that we expect to escalate,” Bowser continued.

The reported 4,000 border crossers and illegal aliens who have arrived in D.C. in recent weeks is a fraction of the total that American border communities face every day.

