Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) busing of migrants to her city, a sanctuary jurisdiction for illegal aliens, is “racist and xenophobic” — the latest Democrat official to oppose the transportation of border crossers when they are sent to their cities.

As Breitbart News reported this week, Abbott started busing border crossers to the sanctuary city of Chicago after sending thousands over the last few months to the sanctuary cities of New York City, New York and Washington, D.C.

“To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., and New York City as an additional drop-off location,” Abbott said in a statement.

Like New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), both supporters of their cities’ sanctuary policies, Lightfoot is denouncing the sending of migrant buses to her city as “racist and xenophobic.”

