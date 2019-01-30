BREITBART:

Democratic Party leaders denied Tuesday that first-term Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are antisemites, in the wake of controversial statements by both.

Tlaib, a Palestinian-American born in Detroit, and Omar, a Somali immigrant, are the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Both have staunchly anti-Israel positions: Tlaib has called for an end to the Jewish state, an Omar has referred to Israel as an “apartheid … regime.”

However, both have also made comments that veer beyond harsh criticism of Israel, and into prejudice against Jews.

Tlaib tweeted earlier this month that pro-Israel politicians “forgot what country they represent,” a remark evoking antisemitic themes of dual loyalty and Jewish control. A Daily Caller investigation found Monday that Tlaib also has close ties to antisemites, including a fundraiser for her campaign, and that she also belonged to a Facebook group in which members shared antisemitic content.

Omar was criticized this month for a 2012 tweet in which she declared: “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.” Though she acknowledged it was offensive, Omar did not apologize, and the tweet is still live.