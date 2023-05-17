On Tuesday, a group of Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House reintroduced legislation that would pack the U.S. Supreme Court from nine to thirteen justices.

The court is currently made up of six conservative justices that include justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett (appointed by President Donald Trump), and three liberals, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg — and the liberals are not very happy about it.

Democratic lawmakers held a press conference outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday to reintroduce the Judiciary Act of 2023, which would add four more seats to create a 13-Justice bench. This bill will delegitimize the Supreme Court.

The bill was introduced by Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

