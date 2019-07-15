AXIOS:

Democrats are sounding the alarm that swing voters know and dislike socialism, warning it could cost them the House and the presidency. The poll is making the rounds of some of the most influential Democrats in America. “If all voters hear about is AOC, it could put the House majority at risk,” said a top Democrat who is involved in 2020 congressional races. “She’s getting all the news and defining everyone else’s races.”

The poll — taken in May, before Speaker Pelosi’s latest run-in with AOC and the three other liberal House freshmen known as “The Squad” — included 1,003 likely general-election voters who are white and have two years or less of college education. These are the “white, non-college voters” who embraced Donald Trump in 2016 but are needed by Democrats in swing House districts. The group that took the poll shared the results with Axios on the condition that it not be named, because the group has to work with all parts of the party.

The findings: Ocasio-Cortez was recognized by 74% of voters in the poll; 22% had a favorable view. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — another member of The Squad — was recognized by 53% of the voters; 9% (not a typo) had a favorable view.