Democrat infighting over Israel threatened to turn physical Friday, after Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) repeatedly called Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) “cowardly” in an interview and said, “We can handle it like gentlemen or we can get into something else.”

Carson was responding to a post on X by Gottheimer where he slammed 15 Democrat colleagues who voted against or “present” on a House resolution expressing support for Israel as “despicable.”

