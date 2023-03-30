On Saturday night, the son of Democratic House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA 5th District) was reportedly arrested on charges of vandalizing private property and assaulting an officer while resisting arrest during an Antifa riot in Boston, Massachusetts, Post Millennial reported.

The Boston Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose.

Dowell was placed under arrest and charged with; Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction or Injury of Personal Property and Damage of Property by Graffiti/Tagging.

Dowell is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, BPD said in a statement.

