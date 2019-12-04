BREITBART:

Stanford Law School professor Pamela Karlan, one of three expert witnesses called by Democrats to testify on the first day of the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry, donated $1000 to the presidential campaign of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in July, according to to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) data.

Karlan gave the Warren for President, Inc. campaign committee two separate $500 donations on July 29, 2019, the FEC reports.

Separately, Karlan also donated $500 to the 2020 campaign of first-term Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), one of seven Democrats to win a Republican-held seat in the 2018 midterm elections. Harder fought a close contest against Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA), an incumbent with strong local support in the Central Valley. Harder’s campaign attracted donations and volunteers from the San Francisco Bay Area. His district, the 10th, will be competitive again in 2020.

In April, Warren was among the first presidential candidates to call for President Donald Trump to be impeached, in the wake of the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on “Russia collusion.” Though Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, Warren said Trump deserved to be impeached for allegedly obstructing the investigation.