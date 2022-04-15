BREITBART:

Ed Buck, a former Democrat donor and strong supporter of Hillary Clinton, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on Thursday over the deaths of two young black men at his West Hollywood apartment.

Between 2017 and 2019, two black men, Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean, mysteriously died in Ed Buck’s apartment. Later, it was revealed that the Democrat donor had a fetish for luring young black men, many of whom were experiencing homelessness, to his residence, where he would inject them with methamphetamine and drug them with sedatives, sometimes without their consent.

A jury found Buck guilty last year after deliberating for four hours and convicted him on two counts of distribution of controlled substances resulting in death. ABC News noted:

He was also found guilty of enticing Moore and another man to travel to Los Angeles to engage in prostitution; knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine; and using his West Hollywood apartment for the purpose of distributing narcotics such as methamphetamine, and the sedatives gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and clonazepam.

In the sentencing memorandum, federal prosecutors recommended a life sentence for the 67-year-old, arguing that his “insatiable appetite for injecting people turned lethal twice.”

READ MORE