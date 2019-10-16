BREITBART

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) accused President Donald Trump of enriching himself while serving in the White House on Tuesday, but he refused to address similar claims made about former Vice President Joe Biden’s youngest son, Hunter.Sanders was asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper at the fourth Democrat presidential primary debate in Ohio if he believed Trump’s conduct in office warranted impeachment. The senator responded by claiming there was “no choice” but to impeach the president because of alleged violations of the emoluments clause. Despite the bold stance, Sanders opted against extending his attack on “corruption” in Washington, D.C. to the former vice president, whose son is at the center of the newly launched impeachment inquiry.

READ MORE AT BREITBART