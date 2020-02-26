BREITBART

All seven of the presidential candidates onstage for Tuesday night’s debate are white, and they will be appealing to a South Carolina Democratic primary electorate that is predominantly black. The setting will reinforce the contrast. The debate is being hosted by the Congressional Black Caucus at the Gaillard Center. Nearby sits the Mother Emanuel AME Church, the historic African American congregation targeted by a white supremacist in 2015 who murdered nine innocents in cold blood. The church is on Calhoun Street, named for the Democratic vice president who was a strident defender of slavery in the antebellum South.

