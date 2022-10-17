Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) skipped the debate against her Republican challenger Yesil Vega after joining a lawmaker pushing to jail parents who do not affirm children’s transgender identities.

In a statement on Sunday, Vega said that Spanberger suddenly pulled out of the scheduled debate, noting it came right after she took a beating in conservative media for transgender extremism.

“The reports of Abigail dropping out of this week’s debate are disappointing,” said Vega. “Our campaign has been nothing but accommodating, literally agreeing to every Spanberger request without objection. Abigail is scared to answer why she supports this extreme anti-parent agenda”

“Abigail Spanberger owes Virginia parents an answer,” she continued. “Does she support throwing parents in jail for not conforming to woke culture? And when will Abigail rescind her top surrogate’s endorsement for her campaign? She campaigned with her three days before the surrogate propose radical legislation. Instead of signing up for Virginia parents, Abigail has apparently decided to run and hide until election day. Virginians deserve better.”

As Breitbart News reported, Spanberger previously campaigned with Virginia state delegate Elizabeth Guzman after she had proposed “felony charges for parents who do not ‘affirm’ their child’s stated gender identity.”

