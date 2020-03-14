New York Post:

Andrew Gillum was caught in a room with more than just drugs.

The man who overdosed on crystal meth in a Florida hotel room with Gillum, a Democrat who made an unsuccessful bid for Florida governor, was an openly gay male escort with a profile on the website RentMen.com, Florida’s Local10 reported Friday.

Travis Dyson also identified himself as a “pornstar performer” who offered services including “gay massage”

Gillum has been married to wife R. Jai Gillum since 2009. Together. the couple has three children.

The former Tallahassee mayor was found vomiting and intoxicated with Dyson at the Mondrian South Beach, according to a police report first obtained by the Miami Herald.

Read more at The New York Post