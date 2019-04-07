Ex-Dem staffer pleads guilty to ‘doxxing’ McConnell, others in GOP during Kavanaugh hearings

A former House Democratic staffer pleaded guilty Friday to five federal offenses related to posting online the personal information of five Republican senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, during hearings for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The charges against Jackson A. Cosko, 27, include making public restricted personal information, computer fraud, witness tampering and obstruction of justice. In addition to McConnell’s information, Cosko posted the home addresses and phone numbers of GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky — as well as then-Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah.

