Dem. Senator John Fetterman breaking with his party AGAIN says migration crisis threatens to destroy the American dream

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman broke with his party, stating that the border crisis is threatening to destroy the American dream as another 300,000 people approached the southern border in hopes of crossing into the U.S.

Fetterman voiced his concerns about the ongoing migration crisis and demanded a ‘secure border’ as he spoke to CNN’s The Lead anchor Jake Tapper on Friday.

The Democratic senator, 54, from Pennsylvania said, ‘I honestly don’t understand why it’s controversial to say we need a secure border.’

‘And [what] I think about immigration is, we want to provide the American Dream for any migrant. However, it seems very difficult when you have 300,000 people showing up, encountered at our border, to achieve that,’ he added.

His remarks come as the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol documented more than 302,000 attempts to cross the U.S. southern border in December, the highest total for a single month ever recorded in history.

