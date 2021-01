During CNN’s Inauguration coverage on Wednesday, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that he thinks we can go farther than the immigration package proposed by President Biden and that shortening the eight-year citizenship time period for illegal immigrants is on the table.

Padilla said, “I think we might be able to do even more. I know Republican members are already trying to poke holes in it, take shots at it…”

Read more at Breitbart