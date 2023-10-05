Dem Sen. Bennet: I’ll ‘Definitely’ Shut Down Government if We Don’t Have Ukraine Money

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) said that he is “definitely” willing to shut down the government if a bill to keep it open doesn’t include Ukraine funding.

Host Katy Tur asked, “Are you ready to hold up a bill that comes to the Senate that does not include that Ukraine funding, potentially to shut down the government?”

Bennet answered, “I definitely am. I definitely am. I said on Saturday that my mom, she’s a Polish Jew, she was born in Warsaw, Poland in 1938, it’s very easy to see from her perspective, she survived — with the perspective of the 16 million people that were killed in Ukraine and Poland during World War II, how they get forgotten by politicians here that seem to be concerned with a different set of imperatives. And Katy, I don’t think this is a moment for politics. It’s not a question of when we go home, do we stay here, do we make a trade for this, or do we make a trade for that. … I think that we’ve given a little over $70 billion, which is less than what the Europeans have put in this war.”

READ MORE