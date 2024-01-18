Dem rep roasted for call to remove Statue of Liberty over ‘bigoted’ GOP immigration bill: ‘God this is stupid’

Freshman Democrat Rep. Max Frost proposes bill to remove Statue of Liberty in protest of GOP's 'bigoted' immigration law



Let’s hope the 2024 elections will result in Rep Frost becoming a one term wonder 🙄



pic.twitter.com/qBvjYbdvTW — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) January 18, 2024

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., was mocked on social media Wednesday for telling Republicans to pass a bill to remove the Statue of Liberty along with their “bigoted” immigration law.

A House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on immigration discussed H.R.2, the House GOP’s Secure the Border Act, the comprehensive border security and immigration bill passed back in May.

The bill would restrict the asylum process for people crossing the border and require resumed construction on the border wall.

The freshman congressman was one of many Democrats who attacked the bill, though he also produced a mock bill to remove the Statue of Liberty for Republicans to also pass.

“My colleagues from the other side of the aisle, let’s be honest with immigrants who deserve better than what you’re offering them. Don’t welcome immigrants if you plan to reject them. If you keep pushing your bigoted H.R. 2 bill, then also pass this bill. I’ve taken the liberty of drafting it for you,” Frost said, holding up the draft. “It removes the Statue of Liberty, our largest symbol that tells people to come here.”

READ MORE