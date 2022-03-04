Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee didn’t see this coming.

The Texas Democrat has a well-earned reputation as much for vicious partisanship as for not being the brightest bulb on Capitol Hill.

But when it came to trying to bully an outraged mother during a hearing on critical race theory, she more than met her match.

Testifying at the hearing was Asra Nomani, the mother of a former student at Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, and co-founder of a group that successfully sued the county school board over new admissions policies at the school that increased the number of black students by reducing its number of Asian students enrolled.

Nomani’s background is not that of a typical education activist.

