Dem NYC Councilman: Mayorkas Is ‘Lying’ and the Border Is Open

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” New York City Councilman Robert Holden (D) said that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is “lying” when he says the border isn’t open and stated that “Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel. The whole administration is” on dealing with the migrant issues in New York City.

Holden said, “We haven’t heard a plan. It’s absurd, just let in 100,000 migrants, foreign nationals, unvetted foreign nationals to New York City and say, here, take them. We’ll have to spend $8 million a day in New York City. And again, we haven’t heard a plan from this administration. Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel. The whole administration is.”

Host Laura Ingraham then asked, “Well, the word from Secretary Mayorkas — and he just testified on Capitol Hill, as you know — he said they’re managing the border with the resources that they have and that the border, sir, is not open and that those who are saying the border is open are not telling the truth. What is your response to him?”

Holden answered, “He’s lying. We have 100,000 people in New York City that walked across unvetted. How is that a border? How is that secure? Nobody can figure it out. This is absurd. I mean, we have our eyes here looking at this outside the Hotel Roosevelt. Look at that. Does that make any sense whatsoever, that this border is secure?”

Holden also pointed out that some migrants will have to wait a decade for their court dates.

