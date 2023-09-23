Dem New Jersey Governor, Top NJ Democrats Call on Embattled Sen. Menendez to Resign Over Bribery Indictment – Menendez Responds with Race Card!

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) and top Democrat lawmakers called for embattled NJ Senator Bob Menendez, also a Democrat, to resign over bribery and corruption charges.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and his wife, have been indicted on charges of bribery and corruption.

Federal prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York obtained a 3-count indictment against Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez.

Fred Daibes, a real estate developer, New Jersey businessman Wael Hana and Joseph Uribe were also charged.

“The Senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes….. cash, gold, home mortgage payments, jobs, cars, and other things of value” in exchange for “using his power and influence to protect and enrich [New Jersey] businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said.

