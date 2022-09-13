Democratic Mayor of New Orleans LaToya Cantrell asserted that it was necessary to spend tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on luxury plane trips because as a black woman, she would have been unsafe flying economy.

Yes, really.

Cantrell made the comments in response to criticism over the $30,000 she spent on first class seats traveling to France and Switzerland.

The Mayor is refusing to refund the money, claiming that her “travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not luxury,” despite the fact that her security entourage traveled in coach during the trips.

“As the mother of a young child whom I live for, I am going to protect myself by any reasonable means in order to ensure I am there to see her grow into the strong woman I am raising her to be,” Cantrell bizarrely argued.

“Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world black women walk in,” she added.

Yes, I’m sure the struggle of being a wealthy, powerful politician is real and that Cantrell’s very life might be in danger if she isn’t lounging in luxury while quaffing champagne in first class at taxpayer expense.

