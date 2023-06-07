A Democratic member of a Maryland city council blasted Muslim children as on the side of “White supremacists” after they spoke out against sexuality discussions and materials in classrooms during a heated school board meeting Tuesday evening.

“This issue has unfortunately does put… some Muslim families on the same side of an issue as White supremacists and outright bigots,” said Democrat Kristin Mink of Montgomery County Council for District 5. “I would not put you in the same category as those folks, although, you know, it’s complicated because they’re falling on the same side of this particular issue.”

Mink made the remark after Muslim children from the district spoke out against their parents’ inability to opt them out of lessons they deemed violated their faith. She argued Muslim families do not have the religious right to opt their children out of LGBTQ books, similar to parents’ inability to opt their children out of studying evolution.

READ MORE