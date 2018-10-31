FOX NEWS:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made yet another bold prediction in the days leading up to the midterm elections—Democrats “will win” the House.

Pelosi, D-Calif., who is hoping to take back the gavel and assume her former position as House speaker, has projected confidence for months about her party’s chances of regaining the majority. But in her latest comments, she predicted victory, with no caveats, while suggesting Democrats could even take the Senate — though recent polling still reflects a GOP advantage in the upper chamber.

“Let me say this. Up until today, I would’ve said, ‘If the election were held today, we would win,’” Pelosi said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Tuesday. “What now I’m saying is, ‘We will win.’”

Colbert responded by warning her not to jinx the Democrats’ prospects.

“Do you want to say that on Hillary’s fireworks barge that she canceled?” Colbert said, referring to Hillary Clinton’s planned fireworks for the night of her expected 2016 presidential victory. “Please don’t say that.”

He added, joking: “And how long are the curtains that you’re measuring right now?”

Pelosi defended her prediction, saying “if everyone votes, we’ll have even a bigger victory.”

“Democrats will carry the House. If we have a bigger victory, the Senate, governorships,” she said. “It’s going to be a great night for America.”

Pelosi has long predicted victory on Nov. 6, despite recent warnings that the party may be overconfident.