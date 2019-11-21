FOX NEWS:

Pete Buttigieg, whose popularity has surged in recent days, joined several other Democrats in taking aim at Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare-for-all” plan at Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential primary debate — placing the party’s far-left candidates on the defensive over what Buttigieg called their “divisive” and unrealistic approach.

The debate was the candidates’ first meeting since Warren said she would gradually guide the nation towards Medicare-for-all. One by one, several of the candidates — including Joe Biden, Cory Booker, and Amy Klobuchar — raised objections to that plan.

“I’m not going to go for things just because they sound good on a bumper sticker and then throw in a free car,” Klobuchar said at one point.

Buttigieg called for healthcare reform “without the divisive step of ordering people onto it,” saying that “commanding people to accept that option” is not the right approach.

“We have a majority to do the right thing if we can galvanize, not polarize, that majority,” Buttigieg said.



