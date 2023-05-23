Radical left congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) warned that the far-left base will take to the streets if Joe Biden agrees to cutting government spending as a condition of raising the debt ceiling.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal: There will be "a huge backlash…in the streets" if the White House agrees to spending cuts. pic.twitter.com/W0kgsN0EAz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 23, 2023

“I think there would be a huge backlash from our entire House Democratic caucus, progressives, but also in the streets,” Jayapal told CNN on Tuesday.

“I think that this is…it’s important that we don’t take steps back from the very strong agenda that the president himself has shepherded and led over the last two years.”

As the Democrats have shown with the Kavanaugh hearings, the overturning of Roe v Wade, “trans” protests, and the George Floyd riots and other race-based protests, the radical base is easily mobilized when directed by their political handlers in D.C.