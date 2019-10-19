Breitbart:

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) distributed guidance on impeachment talking points in an internal memo obtained by Axios that tells Democrats to stick to describing President Donald Trump as a lawbreaker but warned that voters care more about jobs and health care than impeachment.

The memo states that there is only a “slightly favorable 49-48” polling on impeachment.

“Their vulnerable members this cycle are the ones who helped the party win the House in 2018 because they were in districts that flipped from Republican or that Trump won in 2016,” Axios reported.