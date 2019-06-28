FOX NEWS:

Democrats kicked off Thursday night’s debate ripping into President Trump as a “phony,” taking aim at the tax cuts he signed into law while long-shot candidates took swipes at front-runner Joe Biden.

Early in the debate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dismissed the moderator’s contention that nominating a democratic socialist could re-elect Trump, pointing to polls showing him ahead of the president in head-to-head matchups.

“The American people understand that Trump is a phony,” Sanders said. “Trump is a pathological liar and a racist and that he lied to the American people during his campaign. He said he was going to stand up for working families.”

California Sen. Kamala Harris was pressed on how Democrats will pay for the massive programs they are proposing, but tried to turn the tables on Trump instead.

“I hear that question, but where was that question when the Republicans and Donald Trump passed a tax bill that benefits the top one percent and the biggest cover corporations contributing to the debt of America which middle-class families will pay for one way or another,” Harris asked.