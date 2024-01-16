Delusional Nikki Haley Declares it’s Now a ‘Two Person Race’ – After Coming in THIRD (VIDEO)

Neoconservative presidential candidate Nikki Haley declared it is now a “two-person race” in Iowa after she took third place in the caucuses behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis was declared to be the second-place finisher by the Associated Press at 10:20 p.m.

Despite the loss, Haley channeled her inner Hillary Clinton and still declared that the race is between herself and former President Donald Trump — who won the night by a landslide.

“When you look at how we’re doing in New Hampshire, in South Carolina, and beyond, I can safely say tonight Iowa made this Republican primary a two-person race,” Haley claimed.

Obviously, the comment was widely mocked on social media.

Conservative publicist Jillian Anderson responded, “someone tell her she came in 3rd.”

“Nikki Haley pulled off a Hillary Clinton-like gaffe: She assumed a second-place finish, and her speechwriters didn’t update her message based on the results,” Rev. Ben Johnson tweeted.

