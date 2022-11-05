Liberal historian Michael Beschloss fearmongered to MSNBC viewers on Wednesday, warning them a GOP red wave in next week’s midterms could spell the end of American Democracy as we know it.

Speaking just after Joe Biden’s divisive Wednesday night speech where he claimed the MAGA crowd is a threat to Democracy, the mainstream “historian” tried to one-up the Democrat leader.

Beschloss said:

“A historian fifty years from now – if historians are allowed to write in this country, and if there’s still free publishing houses and a free press, which I’m not certain of – but if that is true, a historian will say what was at stake tonight and this week was whether we will be a Democracy in the future, whether our children will be arrested and conceivably killed. We’re on the edge of a brutal authoritarian system and it could be a week away.“

The MSNBC guest was bashed online for his ludicrous remarks.

SiriusXM radio host Megyn Kelly sarcastically wrote on Twitter, “My God! Thank goodness you shared this in time!”

.@BeschlossDC has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome:pic.twitter.com/pWrPulbs8E — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) November 3, 2022

Author and Fox News host Steve Hilton wrote, “This mad, inflammatory rhetoric from the left has to stop. @BeschlossDC withdraw these reckless remarks.”

Town Hall writer Brad Slager wrote, “These are the very same people who accuse Republicans of campaigning on fear. Beschloss draws up a list of screeching claims so long that Joy Reid may sue him for plagiarism.”

