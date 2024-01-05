Delta passenger goes on profane rant, rages at workers in epic airport meltdown

A New York-bound Delta passenger was recorded on video hurling obscenities at terminal staff — then turning to another passenger to yell: “I’m on my period!”

The unidentified woman’s screaming tirade was captured Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where she planned to board Flight 2097 to Rochester, according to View From the Wing.

“You guys are terrible! I want to speak to your manager!’” she yells at four employees behind the counter as other passengers look on in disbelief.

“I want to talk to your boss, moron!” she screams. “You guys are terrible and you should be ashamed of yourselves leaving someone in a situation like this!”

The woman then repeatedly demands for cops to be called as she spews obscenities.

“Where are the police? Where f—ing are they?” she yells before slamming her bag onto the counter.

