A Delta Airlines jet flying from Los Angeles to Shanghai on Tuesday was forced to make an emergency landing at LAX — and dumped jet fuel on the city, including on children playing outside at Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy. The Los Angeles Times reported:Delta Flight 89 had taken off from LAX with 149 passengers and was en route to Shanghai when it turned around and headed back to the airport because of engine trouble. The pilots took the plane — a Boeing 777 — north over Malibu within four minutes after takeoff at 11:32 a.m., according to Flightradar24, a firm that maintains airline path data across the globe. According to Flightradar24, Tuesday’s flight never got above 8,000 feet and was at about 2,300 feet when it passed over Park Avenue Elementary School in Cudahy at 11:53 a.m. The plane showered jet fuel on schoolchildren below.

