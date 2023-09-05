Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona is forced to turn back after passenger suffered horrific bout of diarrhea that pilot said affected ‘all the way through the plane’

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona was forced to turn around after a passenger on board suffered a bout of diarrhea which ‘ran all the way through the plane’.

Flight DL194 had already departed Georgia on schedule at 8:47 pm, Friday September 1, and was over Virginia when the pilots decided to abandon the journey.

In a text message sent to Air Traffic Control, the captain was succinct in explaining the problem: ‘Divert to ATL — passenger diarrhea all over aircraft — biohazard.’

Air traffic control audio recordings also reveal one of the pilots confirming the situation over the radio.

‘It’s just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane so they want us to come back to Atlanta.’

