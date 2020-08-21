Delta bans bin Laden-killing ex-Navy SEAL after anti-mask tweet

New York Post:

The ex-Navy SEAL who killed Osama bin Laden and bragged on Twitter about not wearing a “dumb-ass” mask on a Delta flight has been banned from the airline, he said Thursday.

“I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow,” Robert O’Neill, 44, tweeted.

The move comes a day after he tweeted a smiling, mask-less selfie from his seat with the caption, “I’m not a p–y.”

Many of O’Neill’s Twitter followers took the post as a direct dig at the only other person in the photo: an older man wearing a US Marine Corps hat and a mask.

The former SEAL Team Six member later took the photo down — at the urging of his wife, he claimed — and also insisted he always wears a mask and that the tweet was “a joke.”

“This was not a dig at the Marine behind me. I love Marines…,” he wrote in another tweet linking to an article in The Post.

Delta confirmed O’Neill is no longer welcome aboard.

