Delta Airlines passenger jet is nearly torn apart by thunderstorm it flew through before packed airliner is forced to make emergency landing

Dramatic images show the heart-stopping moment a packed jet flew into the centre of a thunderstorm and was forced to make an emergency landing after being pummelled by hailstones.

The Delta Airlines Boeing 767 had just taken off from Milan’s Malpensa airport with more than 226 passengers and crew onboard and was bound for JFK in New York when it in explicably headed towards the weather front.

MailOnline has learnt that an easyJet plane due to take off just before the American jet aborted its take-off and returned to stand because of the approaching weather front which caused havoc as it swept through last Monday.

Graphics provided by Swiss based Meteomatics show the storm front to the west of Malpensa and the dark colours show the intensity of the storm as it approached just before 1pm.

Aviation experts have expressed surprise that the pilot of the American plane decided to take off given the storm and the plane was later forced to make an emergency landing less than an hour after take-off at Rome’s Fiumicino airport.

