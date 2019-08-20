NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

A man who came to deliver a washer-dryer to an elderly Florida women bludgeoned her, doused her in acetone and set her on fire, cops said Tuesday after charging him with murder. The 75-year-old from Boca Raton was viciously attacked on Monday and died Tuesday. Police charged Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 21, with murder, aggravated battery on a person 65 or older and arson causing great bodily harm. He is being held without bond at Palm Beach County Jail, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported. Police had not yet released the identity of the woman Tuesday afternoon. The horror began on Monday at about 9:15 a.m., Boca Raton Police Services said in a statement, when the city’s police and fire rescue teams responded to a call. Emergency crews “found an elderly female unconscious and suffering from burns and trauma injuries,” police said. She was rushed to the hospital, burned, bleeding and in critical condition with severe head trauma.

