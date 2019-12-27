NEW YORK POST:

A delivery driver was shot dead at a Virginia Denny’s when he walked in on an armed robbery — and even unwittingly held the door open for the two suspects, according to new reports.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, who works for the DoorDash delivery service, was gunned down early Thursday, local outlet WJLA reported.

The two suspects, described by Prince William County police as in their late teens to early 20s, barged into a Manassas branch of the eatery early Thursday brandishing guns, WTKR reported.

“The men ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets,” police said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “The men further demanded money from the business.”

As the gunmen — wearing black coats and hats that covered most of their faces — made their way to the exit, they shot and wounded a man who had been sitting on the floor and cooperating, according to the report.

Then they turned their attention to Ozgur, who “was walking into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited,” police told the outlet.

One of the suspects struck him with a baton, and the other shot him, the outlet reported.