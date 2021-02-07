Breitbart:

There is no “climate emergency”, according to a study for the Global Warming Policy Foundation by independent scientist Dr Indur Goklany.

Goklany concludes:

While climate may have changed for the warmer: • Most extreme weather phenomena have not become more extreme, more deadly, or more destructive • Empirical evidence directly contradicts claims that increased carbon dioxide has reduced human wellbeing. In fact, human wellbeing has never been higher • Whatever detrimental effects warming and higher carbon dioxide may have had on terrestrial species and ecosystems, they have been swamped by the contribution of fossil fuels to increased biological productivity. This has halted, and turned around, reductions in habitat loss

The report will make hugely depressing reading for all the prominent environmental activists — from the Pope and Doom Goblin Greta Thunberg to the Great Reset’s Klaus Schwab — who have been pushing the “climate emergency” narrative. It is an article of faith for the globalist elite and their useful idiots in the media, in politics, in business, and the entertainment that the world is on course for climate disaster which only radical and costly international action can prevent.

But Goklany’s report — Impacts of Climate Change: Perception & Reality — claims there is little if any evidence to support the scare narrative.

At the end, Goklany provides a table, setting out all the scaremongering claims made by environmental groups — and then comparing them with observed reality. Only one of the claims stands up, according to the study — weather has been getting slightly warmer:

More hot days and fewer cold days — Yes Cyclones/hurricanes more intense or frequent — No Tornadoes increase and become more intense — No Floods more frequent and more intense — No Droughts more frequent and intense — No Area burned by wildfire increasing — No (area peaked in mid-19th century) Cereal yields decreasing — No (they have tripled since 1961) Food supplies per capita decreasing — No (increased 31 per cent since 1961) Land area and beaches shrinking, coral islands submerged — No. (Marginal expansion)

None of the doom-mongering claims made about a decline in human welfare stands up, either, according to the study.

Read more at Breitbart