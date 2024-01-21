DEI-obsessed Yale Law dean Heather Gerken ‘is in running to be college’s next president’

A Yale Law School dean, known for her ‘Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion’ fervor and a tumultuous history of free-speech and anti-Semitism controversies may be the university’s next president.

Heather Gerken, the current dean of Yale Law School, is now in the running to succeed Peter Salovey, five insiders told the Free Beacon.

Gerken is already causing a stir in the high-stakes race with her track record that includes shaming a conservative student via email, letting ‘woke‘ students cancel a speaker and hiring a trainer who claimed anti-Semitic hate crimes are exaggerated.

Her relationships with wealthy alumni may also be boosting her candidacy, one source revealed to the outlet.

Additionally, in response to concerns from Jewish students following Hamas‘s Oct. 7 massacre, Gerken had her secretary direct them to counseling services instead of addressing anti-Semitism concerns.

