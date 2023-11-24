DEI boss faces Ohio state probe over ‘decentering whiteness’ Forbes article

A Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultant is facing a state probe in Ohio after penning an article for Forbes about “decentering whiteness.”The column by Janice Gassam Ascre, who heads the firm BWG Business Solutions, was blasted by Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as he announced an investigation into whether she or her business ever received taxpayer money.“I’m just done with this s—.

It’s racist and it’s gross,” the senator posted on X, as he shared Ascre’s Forbes column.Vance said the outlet “should be ashamed of themselves for publishing it,” and added that he “directed my staff to investigate whether her ‘business’ receives any public money from Ohio.”Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also called Ascre’s column “racism without the possibility of reverse racism.”In her column, Ascre talks about dismantling the systems that prioritize “white dominant culture to the detriment of non-white groups and cultures.”

