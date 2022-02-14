NEW YORK POST:

An Upper West Side church posted a “No Trespassing” sign on its front steps and a steel chain across its entrance in January, after its stoop became a sanctuary of vagrancy and violence.

The First Baptist Church at the corner of West 79th Street and Broadway was forced to violate the cardinal rule of Christianity – forgive those who trespass against us – following violent attacks against at least five people and the constant presence over the past year of homeless men living in squalor on the steps.

“They drink alcohol, they smoke, they eat, they throw garbage, they defecate and they urinate all over the place,” Dale Brown, president of the West 79th Street Block Association, said of the homeless horde.

