YEAH, SURE, WE TOTALLY BELIEVE ELON MUSK “REFUSED [TO] ENTER” BERGHAIN

MUSK FAILED THE VIBE CHECK.

Bad Vibes

Turns out there’s at least one thing money can’t buy — good vibes.

Elon Musk, billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, just failed the most intense vibe check in the world and probably got rejected from the super-exclusive German nightclub Berghain. Yesterday the Twitter-loving mogul said online he “refused” to enter Bergain, often called the world’s most depraved party, because someone had written “peace” on the wall. Yeah, right. Musk’s follow up explanation was equally unbelievable and we can’t help but feel sorry for the guy since people are absolutely roasting him. According to partygoers who’ve gotten in, Berghain doesn’t care how much money you have or what your name is. Their iconic bouncer Sven looks for outfits, aesthetic and vibes. In a world where, as one YouTuber described it, “you can be anyone you want,” privacy is of utmost importance. No phones or cameras are allowed — but there’s plenty of folks walking around on dog leashes and celebrities asking to be urinated on.

